Kangana Tweets against new Oxygen plants

Actress Kangana Ranaut is unhappy with more and more oxygen plants being set up to meet the shortage during the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic and says how are we going to compensate for the oxygen taken away from nature.

Kangana’s first tweet stated that the disappearance of humans will cause earth to flourish. “Remember any other life if disappears from earth even microbes or insects it will affect fertility of soil and Mother Earth’s health she will miss them but if humans disappear Earth will only and only flourish,if you aren’t her lover or child you are just unnecessary #PlantTrees,” read the 34-year-old tweet.

Kangana has tweeted at a time when various other celebrities are raising funds to buy oxygen concentrators and tanks to save people’s lives, whereas the ‘Queen’ actress is calling people ‘miserable pests’ who are ‘only taking never giving back to nature’.

“Along with announcing more and more oxygen for humans, governments must announce relief for nature also, people who are using this oxygen should also pledge to work on improving the air quality, for how long we going to be miserable pests only taking never giving back to nature?,” wrote Kangana.

Her last tweet questioned building on oxygen plants and read, “Everybody is building more and more oxygen plants, getting tons and tons of oxygen cylinders, how are we compensating for all the oxygen that we are forcefully drawing from the environment? It seems we learnt nothing from our mistakes and catastrophes they cause #PlantTrees”.

The actress’s tweet against building of oxygen plants does not take into consideration the many people who are succumbing to death due to severe shortage of oxygen cylinders for COVID patients in India.