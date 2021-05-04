Maradona’s Death ; Medical report reveals “Irregularities”

A medical statement on the demise of Diego Maradona given to prosecutors Monday stated the Argentina soccer legend suffered for more than 12 hours, did not get sufficient treatment, and could still be alive if he had been accurately hospitalized. The medical board toiled for two months on the report which was recorded by more than 20 doctors. Maradona, who led Argentina to a 1986 World Cup, is regarded as one of the greatest soccer players ever.

The report also implicates the support of seven people under investigation in the case, including brain surgeon Leopoldo Luque and psychiatrist Agustina Cosachov, both of whom served for Maradona. The 60-year-old Maradona died of a heart attack at a rented apartment outside Buenos Aires following a November 3 brain surgery.

The medical report said, “the patient’s signs of risk of life were ignored,” continuing that Maradona “showed unequivocal signs of a prolonged agony period” of at least 12 hours. The report also stated the attention Maradona was staying at the rented house “did not fulfill the minimum requirements” for a patient with his medical records. It said the Argentine player would not have died with “inadequate hospitalization”.

Maradona had undergone a series of medical problems, some due to overdoses of drugs and alcohol. He was near death in 2000 and 2004. Julio Rivas, a lawyer for Luque, said he will attempt to revoke the medical forensics of the report.” They have made a biased report, a bad one, with no scientific foundation,” he said.