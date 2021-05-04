My heart goes out to kids left alone due to the pandemic: Kareena Kapoor

As the Covid-19 crisis in India becomes scary and unreliable, many Bollywood celebrities are stepping out to help people in need. Now Kareena Kapoor Khan has raised concerns over the children who have lost their parents due to the pandemic.

On Monday, the actress took to her Instagram and shared a post with the helpline numbers of organizations working towards child care and rescue. By sharing the details of a child rescue helpline number she wrote, “My heart goes out to kids left alone due to the pandemic—either they have lost one or both parents to the virus or the parents are in hospital. Please reach out and call the National Child Helpline (1098) to inform regarding children who are alone because of Covid-19. We cannot even begin to fathom the trauma”. The post featured the contact number of an NGO called Akancha Against Harassment. The actress, who is also a mother of two kids shared this message to spread awareness among the masses. She is trying to help kids who’ve lost their parents.

Meanwhile, on Monday India recorded 3,68,147 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 3,417 deaths due to the infection.