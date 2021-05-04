S Jaishankar meets Antony Blinken in London, thanks for Covid support

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met with US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken on the sidelines of the G7 foreign ministers’ meeting on Monday in London. He began his four-day UK visit with a one-on-one meeting with Blinken, thanking him for support in the fight against COVID-19.

Ahead of the G7 Foreign and Development Ministers’ summit that begins on Tuesday, the focus of his discussions with Blinken was the American support during India’s COVID challenge, especially the supply of oxygen and the drug, Remdesivir.

The two leaders also held discussions over issues concerning the Indo-Pacific region, climate change, UN Security Council and Myanmar, according to a tweet by Jaishankar.

The US Secretary of State also reaffirmed India’s important role when it comes to the climate crisis and as a leading partner in the Indo-Pacific, the United States Department of State said.

Meanwhile, US State Department spokesperson Ned Price said the two leaders reviewed recent efforts in the battle against COVID-19, including US assistance to India. He expressed appreciation for each country’s support throughout the pandemic. It was also conveyed that supply of oxygen and related equipment to India will continue to be key priority of the US.