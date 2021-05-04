Saudi Arabian authorities release close-up view of the Kaaba’s Black Stone

On Monday, Saudi Arabian authorities released new pictures of the Black Stone in the Kaaba in Mecca that offers a never-before-seen close-up view. The Black Stone, also known as Hajar Aswad in Arabic, is captured by the General Presidency for the affairs of the Two Holy Mosques with every detail on a new technique that uses stacked panoramic focus. The images are up to 49,000 megapixels and took 50 hours to develop.

Detailed photo of the Hajar Al Aswad (Black Stone) pic.twitter.com/HN07qF0kV1 — Haramain Sharifain (@hsharifain) May 3, 2021

According to authorities, the stone was photographed for a total of seven hours to produce a single image with the highest resolution. Muslims believe that the famous Black Stone descended directly from heaven and was given to the Prophet Abraham by the angel Gabriel. The stone, which is placed in a frame made of pure silver, is located in the corner of the Kaaba, about a meter and a half from the ground.

Muslims are encouraged to touch the stone after every Tawaf – or circumambulation – around the Kaaba, during the Umrah or Hajj pilgrimage. However, it is acceptable to wave at it from a distance due to a large number of pilgrim visitors every year.