Several Killed in post poll violence in West Bengal

As reports of post-poll violence came from various parts of West Bengal, Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar said that PM Modi called him to express serious anguish and concern at alarmingly worrisome law and order situation in the state. Purba Bardhaman district witnessed the killing of four people allegedly in clashes between the TMC and the BJP, official sources said on Monday.

“PM Modi called and expressed his serious anguish and concern at alarmingly worrisome law and order situation. I share grave concerns, given that violence vandalism, arson, loot and killings continue unabated. Concerned must act in overdrive to restore order,” Jagdeep Dhankhar said.

The Union ministry of home affairs (MHA) on Monday said it has sought a report from the Bengal government over reports of this post-poll violence in the state.

“MHA has asked West Bengal government for a report on the post-election violence targeting opposition political workers in the state,” it said in a tweet

CM Mamata Banerjee appealed everyone to maintain peace and not indulge in violence. “I appeal to everyone to maintain peace and not indulge in any violence. We know BJP and Central Forces have tortured us a lot but we have to maintain peace. At present, we have to fight Covid-19,” West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee said, according to ANI.