Sometimes I could just afford 1 meal: Actress Vibha on not having work amid Covid-19

Sasural Simar Ka 2 fame Vibha Bhagat has recently opened up about the difficulty she faced in her life when she did not have much work. For her, the last two years had been all about struggles, professionally and personally, as she even lost her father.

The actress in an interview revealed her tough times and said that there was a time when she could afford only one meal a day, sometimes even a fruit or just a packet of biscuits. “The last two years have been the toughest for me, both professionally and personally. I lost my father and I wasn’t getting work too. Due to which not only I was financially broke but emotionally too was shattered. A time came when I could only afford one meal a day may be a fruit or a packet of biscuits. But we actors never talk about things like these because we chose a life like this. But finally, after two years, Sasural Simar Ka happened,” she told

Vibha also shared that the tough times came as a learning experience for her and she also thanked her friends for motivating her continuously. “I cannot ignore the fact that I used to get anxiety attacks but somehow I rose through all that. My friends play a very big role in motivating me because it is a long time period and anyone can break down in a tough time like this.”

The actress started her career with stand-ups, and theatre later entered the Punjabi television industry and then to Hindi TV shows.