‘There is no safety concern with our vaccine’: Pfizer tells India

US based international pharmaceutical giant, Pfizer has assured the Indian government that their Covid-19 vaccine is safe. The company has has told the Indian government that there are no concerns about the safety of its Covid-19 vaccine. The union government has invited the international companies like Johnson & Johnson, and Moderna Inc to sell their vaccines to India, as the country is witnessing a second wave of coronavirus infection.

Pfizer is producing the COVID-19 vaccine with German partner BioNTech SE. Pfizer claims to have an overall efficacy rate of 95% with no safety concerns. Pfizer is holding fresh talks with the union government after having withdrawn its initial application in February over the earlier local trial rule.

The union government in mid-April made it easier for foreign vaccines approved in the West and Japan to sell in India. But still they have to initiate a local clinical trial within 30 days of receiving emergency use authorization. Previously, companies were required to do the trial prior to approval.