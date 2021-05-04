UAE announces Eid Al Fitr holidays for private sector

Eid Al Fitr holidays for people working in private sector has been announced in UAE. The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation has announced the holiday. The paid holiday break will be from Ramadan 29 until Shawwal 3.

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation has announced a paid holiday for the private sector starting from Ramadan 29 until Shawwal 3, 1442 Hijri, on the occasion of Eid Al Fitr. #EidMubarak pic.twitter.com/PYHXuNGtXW — MOHRE_UAE ????? ??????? ??????? ???????? (@MOHRE_UAE) May 4, 2021

Earlier, the Federal Authority For Government Human Resources has announced the Eid Al Fitr holidays for people working in the government sector in UAE. The holidays will be from Ramadan 29 to Shawwal 3. If Ramadan lasts 29 days, UAE residents will have a four-day holiday from Tuesday, May 11, to Friday, May 14.But if Ramadan lasts 30 days, employees in the UAE will get a five-day break from Tuesday, May 11, to Saturday, May 15. The holy month began on Tuesday, April 13.

Also Read: Eid Al Fitr holidays announced in UAE