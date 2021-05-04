UAE based airline announces new flight services

Dubai based air carrier, FlyDubai has announced new flight services. FlyDubai has announced that it will start flight services to Russia. FlyDubai will grow its network in Russia to 11 points. New services will be introduced to to Moscow Zhukovski International Airport from May 12, Novosibirsk Tolmachevo International Airport from May 28 and Perm International Airport from June 2, while resuming operations to four more points in the country in May.

FlyDubai will resume services to Iran this month. FlyDubai will resume services to Bandar Abbas International Airport from May 12 and Mashhad International Airport from May 13.

“It is now 11 years since flydubai’s first flight to Russia. During this period, we have grown our network in Russia providing direct air links from these key cities in Russia to the UAE; many of which are less than four hours flying time,” said Ghaith Al Ghaith, Chief Executive Officer of flydubai.