Will Smith posts lockdown photos, netizens calls it relatable

n his latest post on Instagram, the 52-year-old actor, in the most honest way, showed that he has gained those extra kilos amid the coronavirus pandemic but he doesn’t shy away from revealing it.

Will Smith posted a picture of himself wearing a pair of tight black shorts and a blue unzipped hoodie exposing his stomach and chest. “I’m gonna be real wit y’all,” he wrote in the caption and added: “I’m in the worst shape of my life.”

In the comments, friends and fans of the actor applauded him for his brutally honest photo. “You’re a real one for this,” commented YouTuber Casey Neistat while musician Ahmir Khalib Thompson wrote: “This is the most amazing post in the history of social media.” British singer-songwriter Sonna Rele commented: “You’re Will Smith!! You can be in whatever shape you want.”

Will Smith’s Instagram feed is the best source of laughter if you are having a bad day. Most of the time, he shares ROFL pictures and videos created by his fans.