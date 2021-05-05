Covid-19: Sonu Sood and team saves the lives of 20-22 patients at Bengaluru ARAK hospital

New Delhi: On Monday, actor Sonu Sood along with his team worked the whole night to supply oxygen to ARAK Hospital in Bengaluru, as they had got an SOS call.

Around 22 lives were at risk supposedly due to the scarcity of oxygen cylinders. A team member of Sonu Sood Charity foundation received a call from MR Satyanarayan, the inspector of Yelahanka Old Town about a condition at ARAK Hospital, were already lost two patients due to a shortage of oxygen.

The team immediately turned into action and around midnight arranged for a cylinder. They called up all their contacts to notify them about the emergency and people trooped in to help. Sonu Sood’s team were able to arrange 15 more oxygen cylinders within a few hours.

“This was sheer teamwork and the will to help our fellow countrymen. As soon as we got the call from Inspector Satyanarayan, we verified it and got to action within minutes. The team spent the entire night not thinking about anything else but just helping the hospital get oxygen cylinders. Had there been any delay, many families would have lost their close ones,” Mr Sood said.

“I want to thank everyone who helped in saving so many lives last night. It’s such actions by my team members that make me want to keep going on and on and trying to make a difference in the lives of people. I’m extremely proud of Hashmath who was in touch with me throughout the whole time and the entire team who helped them,” he added.

At one point, the police also jumped in to help, when a patient was to be shifted and no ambulance driver was available, they drove the patient to the other hospital.

The second wave of coronavirus has created a tidal wave of infections, and the number of COVID-19 positive cases has been fast mounting.

Sonu Sood has already taken his vaccine doses and launched an initiative – “Sanjeevani – A Shot of Life” – to urge people to get vaccinated against the novel coronavirus and for boosting awareness about the vaccination drive in the country.