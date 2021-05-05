Fuel prices hiked again

The price of petroleum fuels has been hiked in the country. The public sector oil companies had increased the price of petrol and diesel in the country. Price of petrol has been surged by 19 paise per litre and diesel by 21 paise on Wednesday. This is for the second day in a row that the price has been increased.

Prices of petrol jumped by 35 paise a litre in two days and diesel by 39 paise after fuel rate hikes were paused for 66 days since February 27. The revision of fuel prices has been suspended a day after the Election Commission announced elections in four states and one Union Territory.

Petrol is sold at Rs.90.74 per litre and diesel at Rs.81.12 a litre in pumps.