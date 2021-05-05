Low intensity earthquake hits

A low intensity earthquake has again jolted Assam. The earthquake measuring 3.5 magnitude on the Richter Scale hit Assam on Wednesday evening at 7.22 pm. The epicentre of the earthquake was at a depth of 40 km west of Tezpur, The depth of the earthquake quake was 27 km. This was announced by National Centre of Seismology (NCS).

“Earthquake of Magnitude:3.5, Occurred on 05-05-2021, 19:22:12 IST, Lat: 26.68 & Long: 92.39, Depth: 27 Km ,Location: Sonitpur, Assam,” NCS tweeted.

Also Read; ‘It’s time to break up Facebook’; Warns Republicans

Earlier on Monday, an earthquake of magnitude 3.7 on the Richter scale struck Assam’s Sonitpur. So far, no reports of any damage have surfaced. Recently on April 28 an earthquake of 6.7 magnitude struck the state with its epicentre near Dhekiajuli in Sonitpur, followed by at least 10 or more aftershocks of which seven were reported from the district.