Nepal: All major hospitals in the country would be turned into Covid hospitals

Nepal Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli announced on Monday that all major hospitals in the country would be turned into Covid hospitals, as the number of those infected with the coronavirus continues to increase.

In an address televised live, Oli said all hospitals, including private ones, must submit bed availability status to the government. He added that while all the major hospitals would be turned into Covid hospitals, the smaller ones would deal with non-Covid patients.

Oli also announced that all domestic flights were suspended from Monday night, and international flights would be suspended from Thursday midnight. But two flights per week will continue to operate between New Delhi and Kathmandu.

Nepal is in the midst of a second Covid wave in which over 40 per cent of those tested have tested positive. On Monday, 7,000 new cases and 37 deaths were recorded.