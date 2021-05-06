Allspace facelift of VW Tiguan teased ahead of world premiere

The German auto giant is ready to come up with a facelift version of the 7-seater SUV when it officially breaks cover on May 12.

Volkswagen has shared a teaser image of the facelift 2021 Tiguan Allspace which does not reveal the changes it has gone through in the process. As can be seen in the image shared by the carmaker, the design of the taillights remain similar to its predecessor. Even the crease running across the side profile is not new.

However, there will be certain design tweaks in the new Tiguan Allspace, besides advanced technical features like new control and assist systems. It is likely to borrow a lot of elements from the upcoming facelift version of its 5-seater avatar – the Tiguan SUV. The new Tiguan SUV was recently showcased by Volkswagen in India.

Going by the design changes in the facelift Tiguan SUV, the new Tiguan Allspace may also get new chrome lines running across the length of the grille, flanked by LED headlights with Volkswagen’s IQ. Light technology.

Volkswagen points out that the Tiguan will also have a revised system for the hands-free opening of the trunk, applied in the intermediate configurations of the SUV that have the electric mechanism to move the compartment lid. Completing the visual upgrade package, VW has also prepared new visual standards for alloy wheels, as traditionally occurs in a half-cycle facelift.

The 2021 Tiguan Allspace is also likely to feature the MIB3 multimedia system, a digital cockpit as standard feature in the SUV. The model sold in India boasts of an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system. The facelift version of the SUV will also get an optional 10.25-inch screen.

The new Tiguan Allspace is likely to be powered by the same engines found in its predecessor. However, Volkswagen is likely to introduce new features like Travel Assist. The feature is partly automated driving using the adaptive cruise control and lane keep assist functions.

Volkswagen has said that it will manufacture the facelift Tiguan Allspace at two different sites. The Tiguan L for the Chinese market will be manufactured in Shanghai, while, the long wheel base Tiguan versions for North and South America and the Tiguan Allspace for Europe will be made in Puebla, Mexico.