Aniston urges fans to help India amid 2nd wave of Covid-19

Hollywood star Jennifer Aniston urge her fans on Instagram to help India in its fight against the second wave of COVID-19. The actress, who is popular among the Indian audience from the 1990s hit sitcom Friends as Rachel Green, shared three posts on her Instagram Stories on Tuesday bringing the country’s current condition and the health crisis to the attention of her 36.5 million-plus followers.

Aniston’s first story read, “A severe second wave of coronavirus infections has swept over India, setting global records for new infections each day over the past five days.” In her second story, the 52-year-old actor said that Americares “is raising money for immediate relief aid for India” and also shared link details. In her third story, Aniston said one doesn’t have to donate to help. “Spread the word with whatever platform you have to help build awareness,” she added. Americares is a global non-profit organization focused on health and development that responds to individuals affected by poverty, disaster, or crisis.