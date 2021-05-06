Another country bans passengers from India

Another country has imposed a ban on passengers from India. Sri Lanka has imposed the ban. Sri Lanka announced that all arrivals from India will be banned with immediate effect. The Civil Aviation Authority in Sri Lank has imposed the ban on Thursday.

“In accordance with instructions received from health authorities of Sri Lanka due to the Covid-19 pandemic situation, it is hereby directed that passengers travelling from India will not be permitted to disembark in Sri Lanka with immediate effect”, said a letter written by Director General Civil aviation to Sri Lankan Airlines.

Earlier many countries has imposed travel ban and also suspended flights to and from India citing the Covid-19 situation in the country. New coronavirus cases and deaths in India hit a record daily high with 412,262 new infections and 3,980 fatalities being reported, taking the total tally of Covid-19 cases to 21,077,410 and the death toll to 230,168, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday.