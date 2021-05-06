Country authorize single-dose Sputnik Light vaccine

Russia has authorized the single -dose use of Sputnik Light vaccine. The country has claimed that the Russian made vaccine has an efficacy of 79.4%. This was announced by Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF).

“The Russian Ministry of Health, the Gamaleya National Research Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology and the Russian Direct Investment Fund announce that Sputnik Light, a single dose COVID-19 vaccine, has received authorization for use in Russia. The single-dose Sputnik Light vaccine demonstrated 79.4% efficacy according to analyzed data taken from 28 days after the injection was administered. An efficacy level of near 80% is higher than that of many two-dose vaccines,” the RDIF said in a statement.

Also Read: Know how Sewa Bharti is providing help to people during Covid-19

“The Sputnik Light vaccine significantly reduces the possibility of severe cases leading to hospitalization, with only one injection needed. The single-dose regimen solves the challenge of immunizing large groups in a shorter time, which is especially important during the acute phase of the spread of coronavirus, achieving herd immunity faster,” said Kirill Dmitriev, CEO of RDIF.

The Sputnik Light vaccine has received authorization for use in Russia, according to the Russian Ministry of Health, the Gamaleya National Research Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology and the RDIF. Around 20 million people have received the first injection of the Sputnik V vaccine internationally.