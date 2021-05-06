Covid-19 Update; 1724 new coronavirus cases reported in UAE

The Ministry of health and Prevention in UAE has updated the Covid-19 Update. 1724 new coronavirus cases along with 1682 recoveries and 3 new deaths were reported in UAE in the last 24 hours.

Thus the overall infection tally has surged to 530,944. The total recoveries now mounted to 511,340. The death toll climbed to 1604. At present there are 18,000 active cases in UAE.

The Ministry has conducted 196,777 additional Covid-19 tests in the last 24 hours. More than 44.8 million Covid-19 tests wee conducted in the country till now.

Dubai-based World Government Summit Organisation (WGS) on Wednesday launched a new report highlighting that almost 50 per cent of the global cost incurred by the pandemic would fall on developed economies. Even if these countries are able to vaccinate their entire population and developing nations succeed in vaccinating 50 per cent of their population, the world economy could take an economic hit of up to US Dollar 3.8 trillion (Dh13.96 trillion), with half of that cost absorbed by the wealthiest countries, the report asserted.