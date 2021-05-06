Delhi’s Covid-19 patients in home isolation can now apply for oxygen online.

Amid the growing demand for Oxygen due to the upsurge in COVID-19 cases, the Delhi government will be providing medical oxygen to patients who are undergoing home isolation in the city. All persons needing oxygen for home isolation can apply on the government portal – delhi.gov.in – with a valid photo ID, Aadhaar card, COVID positive report and other details.

Based on stock and availability, the District Magistrate will issue a pass to the patient, stating the date, time and address of the oxygen dealer. Patients can start applying for oxygen cylinders from May 6.

Earlier in the day, the Delhi government also decided to set up oxygen cylinders storage at Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) depots. As many as 11 DTC bus depots (one in each district) have been earmarked for storing medical oxygen. Each depot has been allocated as many as 20 filled cylinders which will be exchanged for empty cylinders after approval from the concerned district magistrate.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal directed officials in charge of managing Covid-19 patients in home isolation to make sure they get connected to a doctor within 24 hours of being diagnosed. two medical oxygen plants have been installed at AIIMS and Ram Manohar Lohia hospital in Dellhi with PM-CARES fund. The plants were airlifted from Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu and installed in the capital.

Delhi on Wednesday reported 19,953 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours according to the health bulletin. While 338 people have died due to the infection, 18,788 people have recovered.