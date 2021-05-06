Etihad Airways offers discounts up to 50% on flight tickets

The national air carrier of UAE, Etihad Airways has announced 50% discount on flight tickets. The Abu Dhabi based air carrier has announced discounts as part of its summer sale. The discounted flight tickets will be offered on select destinations across Asia, Middle East, Europe and the US.

The sale ends on May 12, 2021, and is valid for travel until November 20, 2021. Date or destination changes can be made for free. As part of the airline’s ‘Year of the 50th’ programme, three lucky guests will win 50 times their flight fare in Etihad Credit. This can be used to pay for flights, upgrades and extras any time within two years.

Destinations and fares (Point of origin: Abu Dhabi):

Casablanca: Economy fare, Dh995; business fare, Dh9,995

Nairobi: Economy fare, Dh995; business fare, Dh4,995

Athens: Economy fare, Dh995; business fare, Dh9,995

Bahrain: Economy fare, Dh995; business fare, Dh4,995

Colombo: Economy fare, Dh995; business fare, Dh2,495

Cairo: Economy fare, Dh1,095; business fare, Dh2,995

Moscow: Economy fare, Dh1,495; business fare, Dh9,995

Seychelles: Economy fare, Dh1,895; business fare, Dh6,995

Zurich: Economy fare, Dh1,895; business fare, Dh9,995

New York: Economy fare, Dh3,495; business fare, Dh18,995