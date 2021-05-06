Fancy living in ‘La La Land’ Mansion? You can own it for $8.49 million

A 100-year-old California manor with a vibrant Hollywood history is hitting the market on Friday for $8.49 million.

The English Tudor Revival-style home within Pasadena’s South Arroyo neighborhood was built in 1920 and has been a backdrop for myriad films and television series.

In 2016, the estate appeared in the Academy Award-winning “La La Land,” and in 1988, it was a set for the film “Beaches.” The eight-bedroom property has also starred on the small screen, being featured in “Columbo,” “Mad Men” and “Parks and Recreation,” according to listing brokerage Compass.

The Hollywood connections “certainly create buzz,” said listing agent Sally Forster Jones, who is representing the sellers along with her colleague Joshua Smith.

The home is owned by a trust linked to the late beer heiress Carlota Busch Webster, who died in January at the age of 93, records with PropertyShark show.

Busch Webster was the daughter of August Anheuser “Gussie” Busch Jr., a brewing magnate behind the Anheuser-Busch Company and owner of the MLB’s St. Louis Cardinals.

The sale is a “case of the next generation knowing it’s time to pass this incredible property on to the next family,” Mr. Smith said. “It’s served as a compound for them for decades, and the next owners will truly be the stewards not only of a piece of architectural history and art, but of a home ready for decades of new memories.”