Forex Market: Indian rupee surges against US dollar, UAE dirham

The domestic currency, the Indian rupee had surged against the US dollar and UAE dirham in the forex market. As per market experts, the lacklustre trend in the Indian share market due to a fresh and unprecedented surge of Covid-19 cases did not affected the upward rally of the Indian rupee.

At the interbank forex market, the Indian rupee opened at 73.87 against the US dollar. During the trading the Indian rupee inched higher to 73.84, reflecting a rise of 7 paise over its last close. .On Wednesday, the Indian rupee had settled at 73.91 against the US dollar. Indian rupee is at 20.11 against the UAE dirham.

The dollar index, which measures the US dollar’s strength against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.01 per cent to 91.31.