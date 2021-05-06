Former union minister Ajit Singh dies of Covid-19

Former union minister and chief of Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD), Ajit Singh died of Covid-19. He was aged 82. This was confirmed by his son Jayant Chaudhary. Chaudhary Ajit Singh ji was diagnosed as Covid positive on April 20. he was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Delhi .

Also Read; Subramanian Swamy calls PMO ‘psychos’, demands serious crisis management team

“He was devoted to the interests of the farmers. He efficiently discharged the responsibilities of several departments at the Centre,” tweeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

????? ???????? ?????? ????? ???? ???? ?? ?? ???? ?? ?????? ??? ??? ??? ?? ????? ??????? ?? ??? ??? ??????? ???? ???????? ?????? ??? ?? ??????? ?? ????????????? ?? ???????????? ??????? ????? ??? ?? ?? ???? ??? ???? ????????? ???? ??????? ?? ????????? ?? ??? ???? ?? ?????! — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 6, 2021

Ajit Singh was a seven-time MP from Uttar Pradesh’s Baghpat He was the son of former Prime Minister Chaudhary Charan Singh. He founded the RLD in 1996.