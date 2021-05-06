General Presidency releases high-resolution images of Prophet Ibrahim’s shrine stone and footprints in Makkah

The General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques released on Wednesday extremely rare photographs of Prophet Ibrahim’s shrine stone. The presidency captured the details of the rare images of the Station of Abraham with a new technique that uses stacked panoramic focus.

Adjacent to the Kaaba in the holy city of Makkah, the stone is located under a copper dome. Maqam Ibrahim is the stone that bears the imprint of where the Prophet Ibrahim (may God be pleased with him) stood while building the Kaaba when the walls became too high. The stone is enshrined with a gold, silver, and glass frame to preserve Prophet Ibrahim’s footprints.

In a series of tweets posted on Twitter, the presidency includes a number of pictures that show the shrine in a way that has not been seen before. The presidency noted, “The shrine of the Prophet Ibrahim is a ruby from heaven.” The shrine of the Prophet Ibrahim is located in front of the door of the Kaaba, 10 to 11 meters east of the Kaaba, in the part leading to Safa and Marwah. The stone is square, encased in a gold and engraved silver casing, and has two egg-shaped figures where Ibrahim’s footprints are.

According to historians, the first ruler to cover the shrine was the Abbasid Caliph Al-Mahdi. Caliph Al-Mutawakkil covered it with gold and silver to strengthen it. In modern times, specifically in the reign of King Faisal, expansion works were ordered and buildings were removed to facilitate the circumambulation rituals for better ease. Crystal glass and a silver cover were then installed. The shrine took its final shape and was covered with the current protective copper mini dome during the grand expansion of the holy mosque in the reign of the late king Fahad ben Abdulaziz.