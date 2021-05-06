Gulf country suspends visas issuance, other services

A gulf country has suspended visa issuance, issuance of passports, traffic and civil status services . Oman has announced this. The Royal Oman Police (ROP) has suspended its services from May 9 to May 11. The decision was taken as the Supreme Committee in Oman has suspended attendance of employees in workplaces from May 8 to 15 as part of the lockdown measures to control the spread of coronavirus infection.

The issuance of Omani passports, visas, traffic and civil status services in Oman comes under the ROP. The General Directorate of Passports and Residence which comes under the ROP is responsible for the issuance of passports for Omani citizens. These services will be available through the electronic services provided through police apps.

A lockdown has been imposed in Oman from May 8. All commercial activities has been suspended during the lockdown period. Only essential services like food supplies, sanitary and cleaning services and medical and pharmacy outlets will be allowed to operate.