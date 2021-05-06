India to produce Russia’s single-dose Covid vaccine ‘ Sputnik Light’

India will soon start industrial, production of single-dose Covid vaccine developed by Russia, ‘ Sputnik Light’. This was announced by Kirill Dmitriev, CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) .

“It will be produced in exactly the same countries where Sputnik V will be produced. So it’s India, Korea, and China. Many other countries already produce the Sputnik V vaccine. So same capabilities production can be used because basically Sputnik Light will be the first shot of the Sputnik V vaccine. So we will use the same production capacity that exists” said Kirill Dmitriev, CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF).

Sputnik Light has received authorization for use in Russia. The Sputnik Light vaccine demonstrated 79.4 per cent efficacy. The vaccine was developed by RDIF and the Gamaleya Institute .