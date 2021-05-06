Indian Railway cancels premium trains

The Indian Railway on Thursday cancelled some premium trains. The Northern Railway Zone has cancelled the premium trains. The trains were cancelled due to the low passenger traffic. The Northern Railway has cancelled a total of 28 trains.

The to-and-fro services of eight Shatabdi Express, two Rajdhani Express, two Duronto Express and one Vande Bharat Express are among around 28 trains that have been cancelled “till further advice” by the Northern Railways. The Shatabdis Expresses originating from Delhi to places like Kalka, Habibganj, Amritsar, Chandigarh, Rajdhani trains from Delhi to Chennai, Bilaspur, Duronto trains to Jammu Tawi and Pune were cancelled.

Meanwhile, Central Railways has cancelled 23 passenger trains. These include Nagpur-Kolhapur special up to June 29, the CSMT-Kolhapur special up to July 1, the CSMT-Pune special up to June 30.