Know how Sewa Bharti is providing help to people during Covid-19

Sewa Bharti, the humanitarian organization affiliated to RSS is doing a herculean task in providing help to people in the Covid-19 situation in the country. The organizations has provided crucial help in several governments in facing the pandemic.

Rashtriya Sewa Bharti and Sewa International both are part of the same non-profit organisation affiliated to RSS. While Rashtriya Sewa Bharti operates nationally, Sewa International has volunteers working both in the US and India,

Meanwhile, some liberals has initiated a campaign against the organization. A left inclined journalist named Neha Dixit in a post shared on social media has asked people not to support financial help to organization. Neha Dixit accuses that the Sewa Bharti “traffics children from tribal areas to indoctrinate them”, besides “supporting the BJP govt’s massive crimes”.

“Such propaganda and lies do not affect us. We are not mulling any action against the journalist, in fact, Sewa Bharti takes no notice of such flippant remarks”. “We believe our work speaks for us. Woh kya kehte hain hume koi farak nahi padta. Hum choti line ke sammne badi line khichne mein viswaas rakhte hain”. (we are not affected by what such people say. We believe in karma. Our work automatically puts them in place), said ewa Bharti’s Delhi chapter head Ramesh Agarwal.

Sewa Bharti has recently launched a oxygen van facility provided with four beds installed in the cargo container, along with the arrangement of oxygen cylinders, masks and other essentials in Delhi . This entire campaign has been named “Oxygen Service, Pranavayu Aapke Dwar”.

Like RSS, SEWA is one of the most trustworthy organizations. — Hemant Patel (@hpatel1225) May 4, 2021

Sewa Bharati is also providing home delivery of oxygen cylinders at the doorstep of the Covid-19 patients who are under home isolation. The organisation is collecting a nominal amount as a refundable deposit for the safety of the cylinders.

Shame on you. SEWA Intl USA is a bonafide organization with highly committed people. In the past, I've seen their work with Bhutanese refugees & during Hurricane Harvey when they rebuilt houses. They've been recognized for their awesome work. People have complete faith in them! — Sahana Singh (@singhsahana) May 5, 2021

Sewa Bharati is also running 45 kitchens in Delhi alone. Almost 5,000 cadres have been feeding 75,000 Delhiites on a daily basis. Sewa Bharati has also been distributing milk and beverages to patients and hospital staff at Coimbatore