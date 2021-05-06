Maharashtra records 920 Deaths In a day 57,640 New Cases

Maharashtra on Wednesday reported a record 920 new deaths from COVID-19 and more than 57,000 new cases even as authorities said some of the worst affected districts in the state showed a declining trend in infections.

Capital Mumbai reported 3,879 new cases and 77 deaths while Pune logged 9,084 cases and 93 deaths.

The state currently has 6.41 lakh active cases.

According to officials, of the 920 deaths reported on Wednesday, 414 took place in the last 48 hours and 219 in the last week. The other 287 deaths are from the period before last week.

The figures come on a day when the Supreme Court praised Maharashtra’s handling of the second wave of infections, recommending that the centre take notes from the “Mumbai model” to try and ensure oxygen supplies to Delhi. It also refused to stop the High Court from monitoring the oxygen situation.

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Tuesday evening had said that 15 districts in the state – the worst-affected state with around 6.6 lakh active cases – are showing a decline in coronavirus caseloads.

The districts reporting a drop in cases are Mumbai, Aurangabad, Thane, Nashik, Raigad, Nagpur, Latur, Amravati, Nanded, Dhule, Bhandara, Nandurbar, Osmanabad, Chandrapur and Gondia.

However, after a dip for two consecutive days, Mumbai’s daily infections rose by over 1,300, while daily fatalities went up by 15. The day before the financial capital of the country had witnessed 2,554 cases and 62 deaths.