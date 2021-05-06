Mumbai: Rs 21 crore worth of uranium seized; two arrested

In Mumbai, the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has arrested two men with 7-kg of natural uranium worth Rs 21 crore. Uranium is regarded as a rare element and is highly radioactive. It is used for making nuclear explosives.

The ATS team had got information that those who were arrested were searching for a potential buyer to sell the huge quantity of uranium. Thus, a trap was laid and the two were arrested.

Jigar Jayesh Pandya and Abu Tahir Afzal Hussain Choudhary, are the two who were arrested.

On February 14 this year, acting on specific information, the Nagpada unit of the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) had arrested a 27-year-old Thane resident, Jigar Pandya, with some small pieces of the valuable substance, he said. Pandya was supposedly trying to sell it illegally and was in search of a possible customer.

Finally, the ATS arrested Choudhary from the premises of Kurla Scrap Association in Mankhurd and seized 7.100 kg of natural uranium from his possession, he added. It is believed that the arrested got their Uranium tested from a private laboratory to check its purity. The ATS said that officials are questioning the arrested men to trace further links.

The uranium that was seized was sent to the Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) at Trombay for analysis. Natural uranium is “highly radioactive and dangerous to human life.”

On Wednesday, the ATS filed a case under provisions of the Atomic Energy Act-1962, based on a complaint by regional director, central region, Atomic Minerals Directorate of Exploration of Research, Nagpur.

The arrested accused were produced in court and remanded till May 12.