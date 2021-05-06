Punjab: Amid Covid surge, farmers protest against lockdown

In Punjab, 32 farmer union are agitating against the revolutionary farm laws have now determined to endure a massive protest against lockdown on May 8. The farmers have also asked others to resist the lockdown and join the protest.

“The 32 farmer unions of Punjab have decided to protest against the lockdown on May 8 (in Punjab) where our field workers will come out on streets and ask people to open their shops and not follow the lockdown,” farmer leader Balbir Singh Rajewal said at the Singhu Border.

In fact, the alleged farmers are even intending to gather together amidst the flourishing second wave of the pandemic where people are falling like flies should certainly tell one about their real purposes.

On Wednesday, Punjab recorded 182 fatalities from Covid-19, making the deaths to 9,825 as 8,015 fresh coronavirus cases — the biggest single-day spike took the tally to 4,07,509. After such a huge increase in coronavirus, the farmers are still preparing to go forward with the protest and the progressive media is preferring to observe a stoic silence, rather than questioning them.

When Kumbh Mela was portrayed as a threat and rejected by the same section of the media, the alleged farmers are being given the free pass.

As per the previous report by TFI, the covid cases across Delhi and Punjab considering the highest number of the UK mutant variant of the virus have obviously come from the Farmers who had cooperated in the protests.

One netizen named Navroop Singh, who took to Twitter to post a nuanced thread that neatly dissected how the farmers’ protests played their part in the catastrophe described the direct association between the farmer’s protest and UK mutant strain.

UK strain has been most reported in Delhi with figures touching 50% in latest spread. The UK strain was first found in Punjab when NRIs got the strain with 80% cases in Punjab of UK strain. How did it spread from Punjab to UK – via Farmers Protests and the relay race of Villages. — Navroop Singh (@NavroopSingh_) April 27, 2021

As per various media reports, it was clear that in the month of March, 81 per cent of the 401 samples sent by the Punjab government for genome sequencing had tested positive for the UK variant of Covid-19. It means that the UK variant had landed in the state long back, before the testing even took place.

Moreover, Punjab’s Doaba area covering Kapurthala and Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar districts provided 25.6 per cent of all COVID related deaths on March 19. The Twitter user pointed out that these two districts had a good NRI population that travelled to and fro from the UK to visit the ancestral properties and unconsciously brought the virus.

“About 60-70 per cent of those living in Doaba have a relative abroad. They keep returning to their ancestral homes every year, which has proven to be a problem for us as the new UK variant spreads,” a healthcare department official was quoted as saying by The Print.

The ‘virus carrier’ farmers of the Doaba region soon advanced towards Delhi for the farmers’ protests and stationed in and around the Singhu border. Supported by the Arhatiyas (middlemen) and the assistance of the AAP government which provided them with lodging facilities, the virus quietly made its way into the capital.

The centre should step up and immediately stop the protest planned for May 8 to stop it from becoming a super spreader event as the farmer’s protest has already caused the loss of thousands of crores to the exchequer.