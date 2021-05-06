Raising awareness among people ,team RRR urges fans to get vaccinated.

The lead stars of upcoming film RRR including Alia Bhatt, Ram Charan, Jr NTR and Ajay Devgn along with the film’s director SS Rajamouli came together for a Covid-19 awareness video.

Filmmaker SS Rajamouli and his lead actors of upcoming Telugu period drama RRR which includes Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt have urged the public to get vaccinated in a new coronavirus awareness video which was unveiled on Thursday.

In the video, Alia Bhatt speaks in Tamil whereas Ram Charan and Jr NTR speak in Tamil and Kannada respectively. While Ajay Devgn speaks in Hindi, Rajamouli talks in Malayalam.

Wear a mask and get vaccinated when available.Let’s stand together to stop the spread and save the country from COVID19. The video is about how cases have spiked unbelievably in the second wave of the coronavirus. The actors say that we have to contain the spread of the virus like how we successfully fought it last year. To fight against the virus, it’s said that we should always wear masks and use sanitizers as much as possible and urge the public to not believe in any rumours about vaccination. The video requests everyone to get vaccinated if eligible.