‘Resting in peace at home’: Lucky Ali responds to death hoax

For the past few days, fans of Lucky Ali have been worried about the popular singer as reports of his death had begun doing rounds. While the singer has said that he is healthy and alive. The response comes after rumours of his Covid-19 diagnosis and death had surfaced online earlier this week.

Lucky through his Instagram handle put an end to all speculation and rumours of his demise in a single post. He also prayed that everything gets better and COVID 19 crisis comes to an end.

Getting to his Instagram stories, Lucky accorded a statement on rumours of his death. He wrote, “Hi Everyone. Just addressing the rumours. I’m alive and well and resting in peace at home. Haha. Hope you all are staying in and staying safe. May God protect us all during this devastating time.” Sometimes back, senior star Nafisa Ali also spoke to a publication and affirmed that Lucky Ali was at his farmhouse with family in Bengaluru and that he and everyone were fine.

Before some months back, Lucky Ali’s video of singing O Sanam went viral on social media and fans went down a nostalgic trip with it.

The singer has delivered massive chartbusters like O Sanam, Anjaani Raahon Mein and more. He also has sung for several Bollywood stars including Hrithik Roshan in his film, Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai.