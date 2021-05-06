Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai announces temporary road closure

The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai has announced that a major road will be temporarily closed for the weekend. The loop leading to the Emirates Road from Al Ain – Dubai Road, heading towards Sharjah will be closed. The road closure will be effective from Friday, May 7 from 12am until 4pm on Saturday, May 8.

” For road users in #Dubai, please be informed about the closure of the loop leading to Emirates Rd. in the direction of Sharjah, for those coming from Dubai via Dubai-Al Ain Rd., starting Friday, May 7, at 12 AM until Saturday, May 8, at 4 PM”, tweeted RTA.