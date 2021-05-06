Rs 5,000 financial aid to auto, taxi drivers, free ration for 2 months: Delhi CM Kejriwal

The Delhi government has announced that in the city for the next two months, free ration will be provided to ration cardholders and also one-time financial aid to autos, e-rickshaws, taxi drivers. The government will transfer Rs 5,000 each into the accounts of drivers to help them to meet their needs. The decision will benefit around 72 lakh people in the national capital.

“We have decided that all ration card holders in Delhi, around 72 lakhs in number, will be given free ration for the next 2 months. It doesn’t mean that the lockdown will continue for 2 months. It is just being done to help the poor going through financial issues,” the Chief Minister said. CM further added, “All autorickshaw drivers and taxi drivers in Delhi will be given Rs 5,000 each by the Delhi government so that they get a little help during this financial crisis”. The decision was taken in view of the restrictions taking place in Delhi for the last 15 days to reduce the spread of coronavirus.