Saudi Arabia to announces important decision regarding Hajj pilgrimage

Saudi Arabia has is planning to impose a ban on foreign pilgrims from the annual hajj. In the last year also the Saudi Arabian government has banned foreign pilgrims from the annual pilgrimage due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Only, vaccinated Saudi Arabian nationals and residents, as well as those who have recovered from the virus at least six months prior to attending will be allowed to participate in the pilgrimage. But the final decision has yet not taken by the authorities.

The Hajj is obligatory for all able-bodied adult Muslims once in their lifetime if they can afford it. Last year, Saudi Arabia restricted the hajj pilgrimage to Makkah to a ‘very limited’ number of Muslims.