Son of the Bollywood actor Dalip Tahil got arrested in Narcotics Case

On Wednesday, The Anti Narcotics Cell (ANC) of the Mumbai crime branch arrested 31-year-old Dhruv Tahil, son of the Bollywood actor Dalip Tahil, in connection with an NDPS case. Dhruv was arrested for allegedly buying illegal substances from a drug dealer and also found bank transactions and WhatsApp chats between him and the peddlers. On April 20, the Bandra unit of ANC arrested one drug dealer named Muzammil Abdul Rehman Shaikh with 35 grams of mephedrone (MD), a case was registered under the relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) act. The police also took his mobile phone for investigation. In WhatsApp chats, the police found his conversation with Dhruv in which Dhruv allegedly demanded substance several times from Mujjamil along with other drug-related chats.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (ANC) Datta Nalawade said, “The two were in touch from 2019 till March 2021 and Dhruv has deposited money in Mujjamil’s bank account six times for purchasing drugs revealed during the investigation”. The police suspect that Dhruv used to order drugs either for his personnel use or for his friends. After his name was surfaced, the police issued a warrant to Dhruv. On Thursday, he will be produced before the court.