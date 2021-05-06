Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty ends higher on second day in a row

The domestic benchmark indices has ended higher on second day in a row in the Indian share market. BSE Sensex closed at 48,949.76, up 272.21 points or 0.56%. NSE Nifty settled at 14,724.80, up 106.95 points or 0.73%.

9 of 11 sector gauges compiled by the National Stock Exchange ended higher. The overall market breadth was positive as positive as 1,653 shares ended higher while 1,345 closed lower on the BSE.

The top gainers in the market were Hero MotoCorp, Hindalco, Wipro, Tata Motors, Bajaj Auto, Eicher Motors, Bharat Petroleum, HDFC, Grasim Industries and JSW Steel. The top losers in the market were UPL, Bajaj Finserv, Power Grid, Sun Pharma, ONGC, NTPC, SBI Life, IndusInd Bank, Asian Paints, HDFC Life and Cipla.