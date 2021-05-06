Subramanian Swamy calls PMO ‘psychos’, demands serious crisis management team

After the Centre on Wednesday said that the third wave of coronavirus pandemic was “inevitable”, senior BJP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy asserted the need for a crisis management team instead of “PMO psychos to monitor and strategize the response”.

“I had already warned two days ago that the third Coronavirus wave will target young children. We need a serious Crisis Management Team now instead of PMO psychos to monitor and strategize the response. Today the NITI Aayog Member confirms the danger of the third wave,” Swamy tweeted.

The principal scientific advisor to the Centre, K Vijay Raghavan, on Wednesday said that a third wave of COVID-19 pandemic was “inevitable”, although a time-frame for it could not be predicted.

“Phase three is inevitable given the higher levels of circulating virus, but it is not clear on what time-scale this phase three will occur. We should be prepared for new waves,” he said.

Earlier in the day, Swamy hit out at the Centre over its handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, and urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to hand over the “conduct of this war” to Union Minister Nitin Gadkari.

“India will survive Coronavirus Pandemic as it did Islamic invaders and British Imperialists. We could face one more wave that targets children unless strict precautions now are taken. Modi should therefore delegate the conduct of this war to Gadkari,” he tweeted.

But why Nitin Gadkari? “Because dealing with COVID-19 needs an infrastructure framework in which aspect Gadkari has proved his ability,” Swamy explained. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, he added was “another very capable Minister”.