Total lockdown imposed in Kerala

Kerala government has imposed a total lockdown in the state. The 9-day lockdown will begin from May 8 and will end on May 16. The decision was taken as the second wave of coronavirus infection has intensified in the state.

Only shops selling essential items will be allowed to open. A time for this will be announced later. Only essential services will be allowed to function during the lockdown period. The government order for this will be issued soon.

At present there is a night curfew and weekend lockdown imposed in the state. On the last 24 hours Kerala reported 41,953 cases new coronavirus cases. The test positivity is also high in Kerala