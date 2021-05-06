‘What is most painful is that there was stunning silence by the chief minister’: West Bengal Governor

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar has came down heavily on the West Bengal government and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over the post poll violence. The governor said that the post-poll violence, arson, loot, killings and crimes against women and children have continued unbated in the state.

” There is arson, loot, rape of women, traumatising children, destruction of property, homes, shops and offices by workers and elements of the ruling dispensation. What is most painful is while all this was taking place there was stunning silence by the chief minister. Not one tangible step was taken”, said Jagdeep Dhankhar in an interview given to Rediff.com

“The chief minister on this count could not have been more wrong. I have been shocked and pained that she took the cover that it was the Election Commission of India’s responsibility. Her stance has no Constitutional, legal or factual premise. She enjoyed the same authority which she enjoyed before the (Election Commission’s) Model Code of Conduct came into being.So her taking a stance that her inaction can be covered by this position is totally untenable”, added the Governor.

Another sleepless night with reports of rampant post poll violence continually pouring. Ashamed of such anarchy and lawlessness @MamataOfficial. In morning another shocker from print media! All is well ? How can this be ? And today Central Minister attacked. pic.twitter.com/xgKlEltWeJ — Governor West Bengal Jagdeep Dhankhar (@jdhankhar1) May 6, 2021

” The state is passing through its toughest challenge since Partition. Reports are pouring in from all over where retributive post-poll violence is rampant”, said the Governor.

At least 14 people belonging to BJP and left parties had been killed in the state. Many houses, offices and shops belonging to BJP and left parties has been vandalized by the ruling TMC workers.