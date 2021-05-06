White House: Untrustworthy contents shouldn’t be amplified on Social media platforms

Washington: The White House said on Wednesday, U.S. President Joe Biden thinks that social media platforms have a responsibility to “stop amplifying untrustworthy content,” even as it refused to comment straight on a choice by Facebook Inc’s oversight board to keep a suspension in place for former President Donald Trump.

It was reported to the Jen Psaki reporters by the White House spokeswoman, “The president’s view is that the major platforms have a responsibility related to the health and safety of all Americans to stop amplifying untrustworthy content, disinformation and misinformation, especially related to COVID-19, vaccinations and elections.”