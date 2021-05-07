Covid-19: Bollywood actress along with her whole family members tested coronavirus positive

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra on Friday through her Instagram handle shared the news that her family including her in-laws, children Viaan and Samisha and husband Raj Kundra recently tested COVID positive. Shilpa told that she tested negative for the deadly coronavirus and the family has been recovering well. Shilpa said in a note that the last 10 days have been very hard for her entire family adding that everyone who tested positive has been isolating themselves following the doctor’s advice and official guidelines. Other than that, two of her staff members too tested positive for the novel virus and they are being treated at a medical facility.

Shilpa’s post reads: “The last 10 days have been difficult for us as a family. My parents-in-law tested positive for COVID-19, followed by Samisha, Viaan-Raj, my Mom, and lastly, Raj. They have all been in isolation in their rooms at home as per the official guidelines and have been following the doctor’s advice. Two of our in-house staff members have also tested positive and they are being treated at a medical facility. By God’s grace everyone is on the road to recovery.”

“My tests came back negative,” she continued adding, “All safety measures have been followed as per protocol, and we’re grateful to the BMC & authorities for their prompt help and response. Thank you for all your love & support. Please continue to keep all of us in your prayers. Please mask up, sanitise, stay safe; and whether COVID positive or not… STILL, stay POSITIVE, MENTALLY.”

Shortly after Shilpa’s post actors Kartik Aaryan, Varun Dhawan, Madhuri Dixit, Malaika Arora and other Bollywood celebs like Geeta Kapur, Maheep Kapoor, Sophie Choudry among others wished well and health for Shilpa and her family.