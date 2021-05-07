Delhi Police postponed his daughter’s wedding, helps over 1,100 people for COVID cremation

The second wave of Covid-19 has been affecting lakhs of people daily and resulting in the death of thousands. Amid the increasing casualties and deaths due to the pandemic, Rakesh Kumar 56-year-old assistant sub-inspector of Delhi Police is helping families in the cremation of Covid victims ensuring dignity in death for the deceased.

Kumar is posted at Hazrat Nizamuddin police station, was deployed at the Lodhi Road Crematorium on April 13 and since then he has helped 1100 people in the cremation of their loved ones. “I have helped nearly 1100 people. I have taken both shots of vaccines and take all precautions. If we help others, God will help us,” ASI Rakesh Kumar said. The policeman even postponed his daughter’s marriage so that he continues to help people in need. “I have postponed my daughter’s marriage to help people here, How can I think of celebrations at such time,” he added.

Meanwhile, according to the bulletin issued by the Delhi health department on Thursday, Delhi recorded 335 COVID-19 deaths in a day and 19,133 new cases even as the positivity rate dropped below 25 percent for the first time since April 18.