‘Drishyam 2’ actor Mela Raghu passes away at 60

Malayalam actor Mela Raghu, who was last seen in Drishyam 2, passed away in a private hospital at Kochi on Tuesday at the age of 60. The actor was reportedly hospitalized for a few days, after collapsing at his home on April 16. He was under treatment for the same. Trade analyst Sreedhar Pillai shared the news of his demise on Twitter.

The actor made his film debut with megastar Mammootty in the 1980 movie Mela, also appeared in more than 30 Malayalam and Tamil films. Raghu’s real name was Puthanveli Sasidharan. However, he later changed it to Mela Raghu, which became his screen name. Celebs including Mammootty, Mohanlal, Prithviraj, Manju Warrier, and many others in their social media handle paid homage to the late actor.