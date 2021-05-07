He was more like my second father: Karan Wahi on his uncle’s demise

Karan Wahi recently suffered a huge loss as his uncle Sanjay Wahi passed away. The actor on his social media account shared a throwback picture with his uncle, while remembering him, penned a lengthy emotional note, and expressed his grief. Wahi was close to his uncle and considered him his second father.

With a picture of both of them together, Wahi wrote, “Keep ur Eyes on Me #always. This is my Chacha. More like my second Father. With A Million up’s and a few lows together, he went on another journey. This picture is What I meant to him. He wanted to be an Actor and the family dint approve of it, so when I became one he felt his dreams came true.”

He further urged his fans to stay safe, as things will come and go, but people won’t, and also wrote that he will do all that he can to ensure that helps as many people and families as he can. “The last year or so dint let us meet our families and near ones. So with folded hands, I request everyone to please stay safe. Everything will come and go But people won’t. No one and I mean No one should loose people like this. I will always love u chacha @sanjaywahisanjaywahi,” he concluded.

Meanwhile, Karan Wahi has been using his social media platform to share resources amid the COVID-19 pandemic. He has also been amplifying SOS calls of patients and posting about COVID relief.