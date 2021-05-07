Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Shweta Tiwari Replaces Sanaya Irani, Read more.

Khatron Ke Khiladi has packed in quite a stellar list of contestants for this season. And now, the latest entrant to join the team is popular actor Shweta Tiwari who will replace Sanaya Irani in the Rohit-Shetty hosted series.

Apart from Shweta Tiwari, Divyanka Tripathi, Arjun Bijlani, Nikki Tamboli, Vishal Aditya Singh, Aastha Gill, Sana Makbul, Anushka Sen, Mahekk Chahal, Rahul Vaidya, Abhinav Shukla, Varun Sood and Saurabh Raj Jain will be competing in the show.

Last seen in Mere Dad Ki Dulhan, Shweta Tiwari surprised all recently with her bold and beautiful photo shoot. Having lost oodles of weight, the mother of two, in her glammed up avatar, looked her stunning best.

The actor has also been in news recently over her separation with her second husband Abhinav Kohli. The Kasautii Zindagii Kay actor shared that given she had two failed marriages, people now walk up to her and advise her not to marry again.

Shweta’s daughter Palak Tiwari, from her first marriage with Raja Chaudhary, is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Rosie opposite Arbaaz Khan.