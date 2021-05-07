Mumbai Police reminds people to stay home with funny Tom and Jerry meme

ince the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic last year, the Mumbai Police’s social media team has become even more dynamic on the internet. They have been sharing innovative posts to remind people about the importance of wearing a face mask and staying home to control the spread of the deadly virus.

In its recent post on Twitter, the Mumbai Police shared a funny clip from Tom and Jerry to raise awareness about wearing masks and staying home. The video, which has now gone viral on the social media platform, showed Tom, the cat, restricting another small cat from going outside the home without any cause. Here, Tom represented the police, who have been reminding people to be alert and follow the necessary guidelines to prevent the further spread of Covid-19.

“Please don’t go out without a cause or a mask on your face. Let’s not make it a cat and mouse chase. We really don’t like ‘Tom-Tomming’ about the consequences,” the police captioned.